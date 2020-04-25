Global trade impact of the Coronavirus U.S. Post-Acute Care (PAC) to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

The report on the U.S. Post-Acute Care (PAC) market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the U.S. Post-Acute Care (PAC) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. Post-Acute Care (PAC) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

As per the presented market report, the global U.S. Post-Acute Care (PAC) market is projected to attain a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and surpass a value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX.

1. Kindred Healthcare

2. Amedisys, Inc.

3. LHC Group, Inc.

4. Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Executive Summary

Post-acute care is a continuum of facilities that accompanies the care delivered by an acute care hospital after major illness or injury. Post-acute care services are required by those patients who are no longer in life-threatening condition, but still demand quality care and services for a speedy recovery. Such patients are usually settled to post-acute care settings such as home health & hospice centers, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), and long-term acute care hospitals. Maximum number of modern hospitals and health care systems in the U.S. include wide number of services that fall into the category of post-acute care. The main purpose of post-acute care service is to improve the overall condition of the patients and enable them to return to their daily activities that the patient participated in before the illness or injury. In the U.S., large number of patients are covered under Medicaid and Medicare insurance health programs.

Post-acute care is divided into institutional-based programs and home and community-based services. Institutional-based programs are further segmented into inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), skilled-nursing facilities (SNFs) and long-term acute care (LTAC). Home and community-based services are divided into home health and hospice care.

The U.S. post-acute care (PAC) market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as aging population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are tight labor supply and changes in reimbursement policies.

