HOME AUTOMATION MARKET GROWTH REPORT AND OUTLOOK TO 2027 – JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC., SIEMENS AG, LEGRAND

A New Research Report of "Home Automation Market" analyse by " The Insight Partners " encloses a comprehensive analysis of the market and data validated by three approaches including top companies' revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics.

The Home Automation Market is expected to grow from US$ 40.10 Bn in 2017 to US$ 113.82 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.93% between 2017 and 2025.

Home Automation market is described as a range of on-premises or cloud-based capabilities that enable a house control its various operations such as in-door temperature, lights, entertainment units and security controls with the help of devices, such as smartphone, tablets and sensor remote controls. The concept of home automation has been in existence since long, however, lately, due to the suitable confluence of vital market, strategic, regulatory and technology trends, the home automation market is expected to witness a new phase in home automation market growth trend.

The report “Home Automation Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmentation, Regional Framework and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Home Automation Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Home Automation market by application, distribution channel, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Home Automation market.

Company Profiles

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Siemens AG

Legrand

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Control4 Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

