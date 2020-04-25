Laser Diode Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast from 2020-2027; Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries

Environmental advantages and safe-to-use characteristics propel Laser Diodes to take up the technology world in many industry verticals like the automotive, electronics and semiconductors in the coming few years. The benefits offered by laser diodes expand their applications in many industrial use cases. Moreover, better efficiency and easy assistance make it more attractive and superior in the market. The global laser diode market is expected to account for US$ 17.70 Bn in 2025. The CAGR recorded for this market during the forecast period of 2015-2025 is of 11.2%.

There is a significant increase in demand for laser diodes due to the growing number of applications in the APAC region, especially in highly populated countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The automotive lighting market is witnessing rapid growth in this region due to low manufacturing cost, favorable government policies, and rising production levels. China holds the largest share in the APAC automotive lighting market. The automotive lighting market in the APAC region is projected to rise at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025.

The report is segmented by doping material, wavelength applications and diode types. Doping materials is further segmented into AlGaInP, GaAlAs, GaN, InGaN and others such GaAs and GaInAsSb. Wavelength segmentation front, the market has been divided into blue laser diode, blue-violet laser diode, IR, red and others (green and UV). Weight and size, voltages, power supplies, intensity and diode types such as bar, stack and single emitter laser diodes are the parameters considered in understanding the demands of laser diode in various industry verticals namely the healthcare, military and defense, instrumentation, manufacturing and automotive.

This report also covers the pricing analysis of the laser diodes where regional pricing and packaged vs. unpackaged diode pricing is estimated and analyzed. This section include pricing details with respect to wavelengths such as IR wavelength laser diodes for various output power of the diodes. Wavelength, output power and average pricing were the factors that were considered while carrying the pricing analysis of Laser Diodes.

Leading Players Include:

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Coherent, Inc., ASML Holding NV, Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.., Axcel Photonics, Inc., IPG Photonic Corp, Newport Corp., and Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG among others are few leading players in the Laser Diode Market

Laser diode market is segmented based on application, i.e. automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, military & defense, and other applications. Automotive segment holds the prominent market share during the forecast period. Laser diode-based headlamps require lesser power and have greater efficiency than LED headlamps. Laser diodes produce a more targeted light point, which increases visual safety while driving and they also limit the offensive glare that is experienced during the use of halogen-based lights. Laser diodes offer high beam lighting which has a greater reach and brings design flexibility due to its compact size. The automotive laser diode segment is analyzed to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period, especially in Europe and APAC region.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of laser diode market and is expected to register a CAGR of 12%

Based on the application, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Developing countries of Europe and Asia-Pacific are witnessing high demand for laser diode due to the increasing demand from the automotive sector.

GLOBAL LASER DIODE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Doping Material

AlGaInP

GaN

GaAlAs

InGaN

Others

By Wavelength

Blue Laser Diode

Blue-Violet Laser Diode

Infrared Laser Diode

Red Laser Diode

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Diode Type

Bar Laser Diodes

Stack Laser Diode

Single Emitter Laser Diode

