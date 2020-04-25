Leishmaniasis Treatment Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Leishmaniasis is caused by infection with Leishmania parasites, which are spread by the bite of infected female sand flies. The clinical spectrum of leishmaniasis ranges from a self-resolving cutaneous ulcer to disease and even to lethal systemic illness.

The leishmaniasis treatment market is anticipated to grow due to pharmaceutical companies and organizations that are likely to adopt new methods and treatments due to continuous research and development in scientific technology to cure this disease. Moreover, the unmet medical need is estimated to present an opportunity for all research and development programs to invest in the global leishmaniasis drugs market.

Key Players Influencing the Leishmaniasis Treatment Market:

1. AbbVie Inc.

2. Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Abelcet)

3. Gilead Life sciences

4. Gland Pharma Limited

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6. Informa plc.

7. Lifecare Innovations Private Limited

8. Paladin Labs Inc.,

9. Sanofi S.A

10. Sequus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The leishmaniasis treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease type, pathological tests, therapy type and end user. Based on disease type the market is segmented as cutaneous leishmaniasis, mucosal leishmaniasis and visceral leishmaniasis. Further on the basis of cutaneous leishmaniasis the market is segmented as diffuse cutaneous leishmaniasis and mucocutaneous leishmaniais. On the basis of pathological tests the market is categorized as serological tests, parasitological evaluation, DNA- based methods, immunological methods and others. On the basis of therapy type the market is categorized as drug therapy and non-drug therapy. Further on the basis of drug therapy the market is segmented into pentavalent antimonial, antifungal and antibiotics. Further on the basis of non-drug therapy the market is segmented as cauterization, surgical excision and cryotherapy.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in leishmaniasis treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The leishmaniasis treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting leishmaniasis treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the leishmaniasis treatment market in these regions.

