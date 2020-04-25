MMO Games Market Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2020-2027

Latest market study on “Massively Multiple Online Games (MMOG) to 2025 by Genre (MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG), MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) and others), Platform (Mobile MMO Games, PC MMO Games and Console MMO Games) and Revenue Model (Free to Play, Pay to play) – Global Analysis and Forecast?, the MMOG market is estimated to reach US$ 26.65 billion by 2025 from US$ 10.32 billion in 2015. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Massively Multiple Online Gaming (MMOG) has been also witnessing this market trend that uses game design strategies to optimize user engagements. This is popularly known as Gamification. The emergence of gamification has led to creation of virtual world for the gamers where they get virtual economy, trade, currency and real time situations to deal with. With the help of gamification the developers successfully keep the players engaged into the game and also encourages them to spend more real money in order to receive the benefits over the games.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by genre, platform and revenue model. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By revenue model free-to-play gaming market accounted for the largest share of the MMOG market in 2015; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global MMOG market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current MMOG market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Companies like Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts are massively participating in media and promotional events that are further leading to growth in awareness and consumption of the games. Some of the other factors impacting the growth of this market are growth in development of hardware platforms like PlayStation, XBOX360 and Wii U. Emerging gamification and virtual currency are also some of the factors influencing the growth of this market during the forecast period. Some of the key players of MMOG market include Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts (EA), Giant Interactive Group Inc., NCSOFT Corporation, Ankama, NEXON Co., Ltd., Gamigo AG, Tencent Holdings Limited, Jagex Games Studio and Ubisoft Entertainment SA among others.

The report segments the global MMOG market as follows:

Global MMOG Market – By Genre

MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG)

MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS)

Others

Global MMOG Market – By Platform

Mobile MMO Games

PC MMO Games Market

Console MMO Games Market

Global MMOG Market – Revenue Model

Free to Play

Pay to play

