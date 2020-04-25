Population Health Management Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020 – 2027

Population health management (PHM) is the practice of classifying groups of individuals, which helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. PHM is a patient friendly platform which supports in managing treatment costs by providing better cost efficient alternatives. In addition, the platform also helps payers and providers to manage risks associated with reimbursement policies. In the recent years, the healthcare system has largely become patient centric. Population health management simplifies risk stratification, care coordination, patient communication and data aggregation hence enabling better patient care management.

The rising penetration of IT in the field of healthcare is expected to fuel growth of the market in the coming years. Benefits offered by population health management systems, such as remote patient monitoring, data integration and data storage is expected to be a driving factor in the market. Rising awareness regarding the adoption of better personalized medicine is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the market in the coming years.

Major Key Players:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Health Catalyst

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ZeOmega

Optum, Inc.

The overall analysis Advanced Global Population Health Management Market covers an overview of the industry policies that Global Population Health Management Market significantly, the cost structure of the products available in the market, and their manufacturing chain.

The scope of the Global Population Health Management Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors. Geographically, the global mobile application market has been segmented into four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Global Population Health Management Market:

Global Population Health Management Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Analysis by Application

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Population Health Management Market Forecast

