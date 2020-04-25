Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Impact of Existing and Emerging D-amino Acid Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2027

The global D-amino Acid market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this D-amino Acid market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the D-amino Acid market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the D-amino Acid market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the D-amino Acid market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.
The study provides a conclusive view of the global D-amino acid market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for D-amino acid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-use industry segments across all the regions. Key players operating in the D-amino acid market are Evonik Industries AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO., LTD, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd, Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd, AnaSpec, Inc., and Varsal Chemicals. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, business overview, financial overview, and strategic overview.
The report offers the estimated size of the D-amino acid market for 2018 and the forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use industry segments of the D-amino acid market. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.
In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global D-amino Acid Market, by Product
- D-Alanine
- D-Glutamic Acid
- D-Aspartic Acid
- D-Methionine
- D-Threonine
- D-Tryptophan
- D-Leucine
- D-Phenylalanine
- D-Valine
- Others (D-Histidine, D-Proline, D-Serine, etc.)
Global D-amino Acid Market, by End-use Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- Animal Feed
- Others (Research Institutes, Laboratories, etc.)
Global D-amino Acid Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Comprehensive analysis of the D-amino acid market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
- List of market trends useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the D-amino acid market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Extensive analysis with respect to price trends that are expected to impact the outlook for the global D-amino acid market between 2018 and 2026
- Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the market to help understand the competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
- List of reactants and their subsequent products (D-amino acids) adopted by key players operating in the market
- Detailed list of potential clients, manufacturers, and suppliers with their level of integration to identify diverse opportunities across the value chain
Each market player encompassed in the D-amino Acid market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the D-amino Acid market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on D-amino Acid Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global D-amino Acid market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the D-amino Acid market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
