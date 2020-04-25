Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Contraceptives Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Contraceptives market reveals that the global Contraceptives market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Contraceptives market is discussed in the presented study.

The Contraceptives market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Contraceptives market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Contraceptives market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Contraceptives Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Contraceptives market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Contraceptives market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Contraceptives market

The presented report segregates the Contraceptives market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Contraceptives market.

Segmentation of the Contraceptives market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Contraceptives market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Contraceptives market report.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the contraceptive market is segmented as contraceptives drugs and contraceptive devices. The contraceptive drug is further segmented into oral contraceptive, contraceptive injectable, and topical contraceptive patch. Oral contraceptive is further segmented into combined contraceptives and mini-pills. Contraceptive devices is segmented into male contraceptives and female contraceptives. Female contraceptive is segmented into female condoms, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive sponges, contraceptive vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, and non-surgical permanent contraception devices. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available drugs and devices, product pipeline for new contraceptives products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for contraceptive product among population. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, contraceptives market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, independent pharmacy, online platform, clinics and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on availability of different contraceptive products, availability of these products at different distribution channels and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global contraceptive market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Contraceptives Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global contraceptive market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck & Co., Inc., Cipla Inc., Allergan plc, Bayer AG, HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., and others.

The Global Contraceptives Market is segmented as given below:

Global Contraceptives Market, by Product

Contraceptive Drugs Oral Contraceptives Combined Contraceptives Mini-pills Contraceptive Injectable Topical Contraceptive Patch

Contraceptive Devices Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices Female Condoms Contraceptive Diaphragms Contraceptive Sponges Contraceptive Vaginal Rings Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception Devices



Global Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy Public Private

Independent Pharmacy

Online Platform

Clinics

Others

Global Contraceptive Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



