Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

Latest market study on “Software Defined Data Center Market to 2025 by Solution (into Server virtualization, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Management Software/Platform and Software Defined Network (SDN)), Services (Integration & Deployment and Consultation & Professional), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast?, the software defined data center market is estimated to reach US$ 103.66 billion by 2025 from US$ 16.35 billion in 2015. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000148/

Speed, size, and efficiency are the essential elements which nowadays rule the IT industry. Increased adoption of smart phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and other gadgets for transferring data has created a need for software defined networking. Software defined networking solutions offer various benefits to IT industry such as speed of deployment, waste and energy efficiency and most important is scalability. Thus, IT industry is adopting the software defined networking for keeping pace in the highly competitive market. Furthermore, high growth rate of mobile subscribers is also creating a need for extension in data storage capacity and efficient servers for networking. Telecom industry players are opting for software defined networking solutions as they provide operational efficiency, and reduced costs.

Software defined networking market by end-user vertical is segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication & IT, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, research and academia and others. The propagation of cloud based service implementations in the enterprise are some of the trends contributing to the emergence of software defined networking market. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding software defined networking facilities that improve the business operations and productivity while limiting security risks.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000148/

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the software defined networking industry.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000148/

The report segments the global software defined data center market as follows:

Global Software Defined Data Center Market – By Solution

Server virtualization

Software Defined Storage (SDS)

Management Software/Platform

Software Defined Network (SDN)

Global Software Defined Data Center Market – By Service

Integration and Deployment Services

Consulting & Professional Services

Global EFSS Market – By End-user Industry

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication & IT

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]