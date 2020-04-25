USA Nutraceutical Market expected to reach US$ 138,047.1 Million by the end of 2027

Geographically, the aerospace forging market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America leads the aerospace forging market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. North America would continue to generate relatively greater profit, contributing to the growth of the global airline industry. Increasing disposable income, especially in the US and Canada, along with rising time constraints, has led the region to witness substantial growth in the aviation sector.

The Asia Pacific is the second-largest market in the aerospace forging market. Apart from North America and Europe, Europe remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the aerospace forging market. The aviation industry is growing rapidly in terms of commercial air travel passengers. The increasing air travel has led several governments and airlines to invest significant amounts in the procurement of newer aircraft over the past few years. The air passenger counts are anticipated to double the count in the current scenario. Also, manufacturers continuously emphasize on development of advanced components with technologically robust materials. All the aforesaid factors would help to boost the business of aerospace forging market.

Continuous growth in the air traffic

The aerospace industry across the globe is witnessing a huge demand for modern aircraft in both commercial and military aviation. Attributing to the fact that the disposable income in the developing countries is increasing substantially, the need for air travel is also rising at the same pace. The pace of expansion of commercial aviation throughout the globe is significant in recent times. The aerospace industry in the developed, as well as developing nations, are ordering increased number of narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, business jets, and regional jets in order to meet the constantly rising air travel demand. This factor is expected to influence the growth of aerospace forging market.

Adoption of recyclable material for the forging of aerospace components

With a continuous increase in air travel, the number of airplanes is rising substantially to fulfill the increasing demand of consumers. However, nearly 400 to 600 commercial aircraft in a current scenario are retired, aging, and disassembled each year, which results in creating a heap of waste. This trend is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow in the region. In America and Europe, the business of recycling provides huge opportunities to both aircraft manufacturer and aerospace forging companies. Therefore, use of recycled materials is expected to provide huge opportunities for aerospace forging companies and thus, positively impacting the aerospace forging market.

