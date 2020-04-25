Video Surveillance Market 2019 Global Industry Top Key Players Like: Honeywell International Inc, Panasonic Corporation

An off-the-shelf report on Video Surveillance Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as increasing security concerns owing to increased terrorist activities, civil unrest actions, across the globe and rising demand for internet protocol (IP) cameras among various industries.

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000143/

Leading Video Surveillance Market Players:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Panasonic Corporation

3. Sony Corporation

4. Pelco (Schneider Electric)

5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6. Robert Bosch GmbH

7. IndigoVision Group Plc

8. FLIR Systems Inc.

9. Axis Communications AB

10. Dahua Technologies Co., Ltd.

Increasing Security Concerns Leading to Surge in Adoption of IP CamerasCurrently, video surveillance is more than just observing, recording and storing data. The increase in crime rates, terrorism and civil unrest activities is pushing the governments to install video surveillance systems in various parts of countries. Moreover, the governments of developed nations and developing economies are increasingly undertaking initiatives for smart city, which is also a major driver for the video surveillance market. The IP cameras or internet protocol cameras are being adopted at a higher rate than the traditional surveillance cameras at present. The major advantage of IP cameras over conventional cameras is the benefit of transferring captured data or imageries directly over internet, within a fraction of second. The TCP/IP cameras are either centralized, which requires Network Video Recorder (NVR) to monitor recordings, or decentralized in which the camera recording can be stored in any local or remote storing devices. The usage of Wi-Fi is also available with the IP cameras for transferring data instantly. In addition, the option for installing various video analytics software in the IP cameras for automatic analysis of the imageries by the cameras are also increasing the interest among the end users.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000143/

Reason to Buy–

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Video Surveillance Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Video Surveillance Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.