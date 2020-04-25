Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Digital Transformation Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029

Digital Transformation Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Digital Transformation Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Digital Transformation Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Digital Transformation by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Digital Transformation definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Transformation market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Digital Transformation market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Key Segments Covered

By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare Type Solution Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR) Connected Billing Solution Connected Healthcare Information System CRM Solution ERP Solution Collaboration Tools Remote Patient Monitoring Service Customer Application Development Wearable Device & Smartphone App Cloud-Based Big data Analytics Healthcare Mobility Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consulting Integration Service

End User Clinic Government Hospital Specialty Hospital General Hospital



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Other

Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Other

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Other

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Other



Key Companies

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare Limited

Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.

Accenture PLC

AT&T Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

Syntel Inc.

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Samsung Medison

