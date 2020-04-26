Coronavirus’ business impact: Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2037

A recent market study on the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market reveals that the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market
The presented report segregates the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market.
Segmentation of the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips Healthcare
Agfa Healthcare
Fujifilm Holdings
Siemens Healthineers
GE Healthcare
Avreo
Brit System
Infinitt Healthcare
Allscripts Healthcare
Pacshealth
McKesson Corporation
Merge Health
Scimage
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Cardiology PACS
Dental PACS
Dental PACS
Orthopedics PACS
Other
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Research & Academic Institutes
Other
