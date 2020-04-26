COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Rotary Dryers Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Rotary Dryers market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Rotary Dryers market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Rotary Dryers market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Rotary Dryers is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Rotary Dryers market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Rotary Dryers market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Rotary Dryers market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Rotary Dryers industry.

Rotary Dryers Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Rotary Dryers market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Rotary Dryers Market:

Key Players

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in number of consolidations in the rotary dryer manufacture industry. This is primarily attributed to efforts among companies toward meeting rising demand for rotary dryers and gaining access to high-growth markets of Asia Pacific as well as to strengthen their footholds in regions such as Europe and North America.

In December 2016, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. acquired the thermal processing division of the U.S. based Heyl & Patterson Inc., which manufactures rotary dryers, calciners, and coolers for industrial application

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of rotary dryers market are listed below;

ThyssenKrupp AG

Metso Corporation

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

Mitchell Dryers Ltd.

FEECO International, Inc.

YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD.

Anivi Ingenieria SA, among other rotary dryer manufacturer

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the rotary dryers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Rotary dryers also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The rotary dryers report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The rotary dryers report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with rotary dryer market attractiveness as per segments. The rotary dryers report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

