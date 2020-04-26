Global GMO Seed Market 2020 with Covid -19 impact analysis

Complete study of the global GMO Seed market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GMO Seed industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GMO Seed production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global GMO Seed market include: BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, DOW Agrosciences LLC, Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp, KWS SAAT SE, Land O’ Lakes Inc, Monsanto Co, Sakata Seed Corp, Syngenta AG, Takii Seeds, Dupont, Agreliant Genetics LLC, Bejo Zaden BV, Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd, DLF Seeds and Science

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global GMO Seed industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GMO Seed manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GMO Seed industry.

Global GMO Seed Market Segment By Type:

Corn, Soyabean, Cotton, Alfalfa, Sugar Beets, Zucchini, Papaya, Potato, Apple

Global GMO Seed Market Segment By Application:

, Direct Sales, Modern Trade, E-retailers, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GMO Seed industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GMO Seed market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GMO Seed industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GMO Seed market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GMO Seed market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GMO Seed market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 GMO Seed Market Overview

1.1 GMO Seed Product Overview

1.2 GMO Seed Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Corn

1.2.2 Soyabean

1.2.3 Cotton

1.2.4 Alfalfa

1.2.5 Sugar Beets

1.2.6 Zucchini

1.2.7 Papaya

1.2.8 Potato

1.2.9 Apple

1.3 Global GMO Seed Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GMO Seed Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GMO Seed Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GMO Seed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global GMO Seed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global GMO Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global GMO Seed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GMO Seed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GMO Seed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GMO Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GMO Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe GMO Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America GMO Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global GMO Seed Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GMO Seed Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GMO Seed Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GMO Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GMO Seed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GMO Seed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GMO Seed Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GMO Seed Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GMO Seed as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GMO Seed Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GMO Seed Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global GMO Seed Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GMO Seed Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GMO Seed Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GMO Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GMO Seed Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GMO Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America GMO Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America GMO Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe GMO Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe GMO Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America GMO Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America GMO Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global GMO Seed by Application

4.1 GMO Seed Segment by Application

4.1.1 Direct Sales

4.1.2 Modern Trade

4.1.3 E-retailers

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global GMO Seed Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GMO Seed Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GMO Seed Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GMO Seed Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GMO Seed by Application

4.5.2 Europe GMO Seed by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GMO Seed by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed by Application 5 North America GMO Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe GMO Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America GMO Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E GMO Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GMO Seed Business

10.1 BASF SE

10.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF SE GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF SE GMO Seed Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.2 Bayer Crop Science India Ltd

10.2.1 Bayer Crop Science India Ltd Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bayer Crop Science India Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bayer Crop Science India Ltd GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Bayer Crop Science India Ltd Recent Development

10.3 DOW Agrosciences LLC

10.3.1 DOW Agrosciences LLC Corporation Information

10.3.2 DOW Agrosciences LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DOW Agrosciences LLC GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DOW Agrosciences LLC GMO Seed Products Offered

10.3.5 DOW Agrosciences LLC Recent Development

10.4 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp

10.4.1 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp GMO Seed Products Offered

10.4.5 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp Recent Development

10.5 KWS SAAT SE

10.5.1 KWS SAAT SE Corporation Information

10.5.2 KWS SAAT SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 KWS SAAT SE GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 KWS SAAT SE GMO Seed Products Offered

10.5.5 KWS SAAT SE Recent Development

10.6 Land O’ Lakes Inc

10.6.1 Land O’ Lakes Inc Corporation Information

10.6.2 Land O’ Lakes Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Land O’ Lakes Inc GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Land O’ Lakes Inc GMO Seed Products Offered

10.6.5 Land O’ Lakes Inc Recent Development

10.7 Monsanto Co

10.7.1 Monsanto Co Corporation Information

10.7.2 Monsanto Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Monsanto Co GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Monsanto Co GMO Seed Products Offered

10.7.5 Monsanto Co Recent Development

10.8 Sakata Seed Corp

10.8.1 Sakata Seed Corp Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sakata Seed Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sakata Seed Corp GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sakata Seed Corp GMO Seed Products Offered

10.8.5 Sakata Seed Corp Recent Development

10.9 Syngenta AG

10.9.1 Syngenta AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Syngenta AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Syngenta AG GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Syngenta AG GMO Seed Products Offered

10.9.5 Syngenta AG Recent Development

10.10 Takii Seeds

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Takii Seeds GMO Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Takii Seeds Recent Development

10.11 Dupont

10.11.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dupont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dupont GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dupont GMO Seed Products Offered

10.11.5 Dupont Recent Development

10.12 Agreliant Genetics LLC

10.12.1 Agreliant Genetics LLC Corporation Information

10.12.2 Agreliant Genetics LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Agreliant Genetics LLC GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Agreliant Genetics LLC GMO Seed Products Offered

10.12.5 Agreliant Genetics LLC Recent Development

10.13 Bejo Zaden BV

10.13.1 Bejo Zaden BV Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bejo Zaden BV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Bejo Zaden BV GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Bejo Zaden BV GMO Seed Products Offered

10.13.5 Bejo Zaden BV Recent Development

10.14 Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd

10.14.1 Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd GMO Seed Products Offered

10.14.5 Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd Recent Development

10.15 DLF Seeds and Science

10.15.1 DLF Seeds and Science Corporation Information

10.15.2 DLF Seeds and Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 DLF Seeds and Science GMO Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 DLF Seeds and Science GMO Seed Products Offered

10.15.5 DLF Seeds and Science Recent Development 11 GMO Seed Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GMO Seed Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GMO Seed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

