Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Data Storage Market 2019 Demand, Segments, Trends, Future-Growth, Business-Opportunities, Share, Applications and Forecast till 2027

A recent market study on the global Data Storage market reveals that the global Data Storage market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Storage market is discussed in the presented study.

The Data Storage market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Data Storage market.

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Data Storage market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Data Storage market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Data Storage market

The presented report segregates the Data Storage market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Data Storage market.

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Data Storage market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Data Storage market report.

increasing demand for smartphones and other devices underpinned by the Internet of Things (IoT) along with a massive growth in social media channels has also increased the demand for additional storage, which is driving the growth in demand for advanced data storage solutions in MEA.

“Cloud computing is a hassle-free and cost-effective data storage facility. Recently, NetApp Inc. reported that its revenue from cloud providers doubled from that in 2013. In addition, NetApp announced that globally over 200 cloud services were based on its technology. EMC Corporation is also targeting the cloud storage market aggressively. Cloud storage is expected to be a vital component of most enterprises in the near future.”

– Senior Research Analyst – ICT, Future Market Insights

One more factor promoting the growth of the MEA data storage market is a constant decline in the prices of consumer storage devices such as HDD and SSD. The game changer for the consumer storage industry is the advancement of 3D NANO technology. Consequently, SSD capacities have increased, while its prices have declined. Increasing market presence of regional players is further cementing competition and in turn shrinking the average selling price of consumer storage devices. All these factors are driving revenue growth of the data storage market in MEA.

Increasing growth of the data storage market to be witnessed in the commercial sector

Africa is home to six of the top 10 fastest growing countries in the world. The data storage market in these emerging economies – specifically Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa – is expected to grow continuously at a high rate, mainly driven by long-term demands for data storage and the creation of new and advanced storage infrastructure. In terms of end use, the commercial sector is anticipated to witness significant demand for data storage in the MEA market. In 2017, the commercial sector accounted for about 73% market share of the GCC data storage market. In terms of revenue, the residential sector is projected to be the most attractive segment in the GCC data storage market during the forecast period while the commercial sector is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the period of study.

