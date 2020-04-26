Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Life Science Instrumentation to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026

The global Life Science Instrumentation market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Life Science Instrumentation market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Life Science Instrumentation market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Life Science Instrumentation market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Life Science Instrumentation market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Dynamics

The drivers and restraints affecting the global life sciences instrumentation market are described in detail in the report. The global life sciences instrumentation market has taken on an important role in several sectors in recent years, leading to a confluence of several factors having a telling impact on the market’s growth trajectory. The likely effect of the most important drivers and restraints for the life sciences instrumentation market is studied in the report in order to provide readers with a clear idea of how the market is likely to develop over the coming years. Major drivers working for the global life sciences instrumentation market include the rising government support to the life sciences sector and the rising utilization of advances in the life sciences sector in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Segmentation

The report presents a detailed look at all leading segments of the global life sciences instrumentation market in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the granular structure of the market. The report segments the global life sciences instrumentation market by end use, application, technique, and geography and presents historical figures regarding the leading segments to illustrate the historical growth trajectory of the segments as well as their growth prospects in the coming years.

By technique, the report segments the global life sciences instrumentation market into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, clinical chemistry analyzers, flow cytometry, and others. Spectroscopy is the largest segment of the global life sciences instrumentation market by technique and is likely to retain dominance over the forecast period due to its widespread use. Spectroscopy accounted for 29.4% of the global life sciences instrumentation market in 2017 and is likely to retain a similar level of dominance over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global life sciences instrumentation market over the coming years due to rapid growth of the life sciences sector in developed countries such as the U.S. The North America market for life sciences instrumentation was valued at US$18.6 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to more than US$28 bn by 2022. However, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to exhibit the most promising growth, with the region expected to exhibit a robust 8.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

The report describes the competitive dynamics of the global life sciences instrumentation market in detail by profiling the leading players operating in the market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Eppendorf AG, and Shimadzu Corporation.

Each market player encompassed in the Life Science Instrumentation market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Life Science Instrumentation market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Life Science Instrumentation Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Life Science Instrumentation market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Life Science Instrumentation market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

