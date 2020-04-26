How Coronavirus is Impacting Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027

A recent market study on the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market reveals that the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market is discussed in the presented study.

The Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market.

Segmentation of the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market report.

competitive landscape. In addition, the research report also includes a revenue share analysis by company. The study profiles key players operating in the NVMe market, along with their recent development, geographical presence, key competitors, revenue, and SWOT analysis.

Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market – Segmentation

In order to assess the NVM express market at a granular level, our analysts have bifurcated the market into six broad categories – component, communication standard, deployment location, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments have been assessed in a comprehensive manner to obtain incisive data apropos of recent developments and trends. A country-wise analysis of the non-volatile memory express market has been included in the study, which helps in analyzing the overall size of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America region.

Component Communication Standard Deployment Location Application End User Region Hardware Ethernet On-premise OLTP Hyperscale North America Software Fiber Channel Public Cloud OLAP Cloud Service Providers Europe Infiniband Network Private Cloud Cloud Services Enterprises/ Traditional On-premises Datacenters Asia Pacific Co-lo Datacenters Caching Middle East and Africa Primary Storage South America Data Virtualization Others

Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market – Key Questions Answered

The study of the NVM express market offers exclusive insights regarding the trends affecting its growth at a microscopic as well as macroscopic level during the forecast period. Insights offered in the report aims at addressing the concerns of stakeholders, so as to equip them with reliable data that they can leverage to devise well-informed strategies and acquire a significant market share. Some of the key questions answered in the research report include:

What are the significant drivers influencing the growth of the NVMe market?

What is the revenue share of different components in the segments?

What are the key competitive strategies of leading players functioning in the NVMe market?

What is the market share of key players operating in the NVM express market?

Which end user is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the NVMe market?

Which region will remain a key market for the non-volatile memory express market?

Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market – Research Methodology

A systematic research approach has been taken to arrive at the market numbers. Data-driven insights into the NVMe market have been obtained through exhaustive secondary as well as primary research methodology. In order to conduct primary research, key industry experts, vendors, distributors, and players were interviewed. For conducting secondary research, the annual reports of companies, their financial reports, government publications, case studies, white papers, press releases, and reliable paid publications were studied. Post the data validation stage, qualitative as well as quantitative information regarding the NVM express market can be obtained.

