How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2033

The report on the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

As per the presented market report, the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is projected to attain a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and surpass a value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the report suggests that the growth of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market hinges its hope on a range of factors including, emphasis on innovation by market players, surge in the investments pertaining to R&D activities, and favorable regulatory policies among others.

Competition Landscape

The report provides critical insights related to the business operations of prominent companies operating in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. The revenue generated, market presence of different companies, product range, and the financials of each company is included in the report.

Regional Landscape

The regional landscape section of the report provides resourceful insights related to the scenario of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in the key regions. Further, the market attractiveness of each region provides players a clear understanding of the overall growth potential of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in each region.

End-User Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of the various end-users of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ingenico S.A.

PAX Technology Ltd.

Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit, Inc.

First Data Corporation

iZettle AB

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Dspread Technology, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Full mPOS

Semi-mobile POS

Mobile Phone POS

Segment by Application

Restaurants

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Logistics

Key Market Related Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most prominent players in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market? What are the multiple factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations that have occurred in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market? What are the prospects of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in region 1 post the COVID-19 pandemic? Why is the adoption rate of product 1 more than that of product 2?

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market

Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

Country-wise assessment of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in key regions

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period

