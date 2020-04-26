Performance Apparel to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2025

The global Performance Apparel market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Performance Apparel market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Performance Apparel market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Performance Apparel market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Performance Apparel market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Under armour
Nike
Adidas
VF
Lululemon
Columbia
Puma
Arcteryx
FILA
Patagonia
5.11 Tactical
Vista Outdoor
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Synthetic
Cotton
Wool
Segment by Application
Sports Wear
Protective Clothing
Each market player encompassed in the Performance Apparel market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Performance Apparel market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
