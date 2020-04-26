Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Large Format Display Market Forecast and Growth 2019-2027

The global Large Format Display market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Large Format Display market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Large Format Display market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Large Format Display market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Large Format Display market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market Segmentation
Global Large Format Display Market, by Display Type
- Video Wall
- Standalone
Global Large Format Display Market, by Technology
- LED
- LED Backlit-LCD
- OLED
- Others
Global Large Format Display Market, by Display Size
- 32-40”
- 41-80”
- >80”
Global Large Format Display Market, by Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global Large Format Display Market, by End-user
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Sports & Entertainment
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Corporate
- Others
Global Large Format Display Market, by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Large Format Display market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Large Format Display market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Large Format Display Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Large Format Display market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Large Format Display market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
