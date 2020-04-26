The impact of the coronavirus on the Substance Abuse Treatment Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2019-2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Substance Abuse Treatment market. Hence, companies in the Substance Abuse Treatment market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.
https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8674?source=atm
companies profiled in the global substance abuse treatment market are Alkermes, Allergan PLC, Indivior PLC, Noramco (part of SK Capital Partners), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other players include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mallinckrodt plc, BioCorRx, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
The global substance abuse treatment market has been segmented as follows:
Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment Type
- Drug Abuse Treatment
- Methadone
- Buprenorphine
- Naltexone
- Nicotine Addiction Treatment
- Total NRT therapy
- Varenicline
- Bupropion
- Alcohol Addiction Treatment
- Acamprosate
- Disulphirum
- Naltrexone
- Benzodiazepines (BZD)
Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Others (Online Sales)
Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
