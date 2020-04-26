The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for AWS Managed Services Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the AWS Managed Services market. Hence, companies in the AWS Managed Services market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global AWS Managed Services Market

The global AWS Managed Services market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global AWS Managed Services market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the AWS Managed Services market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the AWS Managed Services market:

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the AWS Managed Services market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the AWS Managed Services market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the AWS Managed Services market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global AWS Managed Services market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Accenture plc., DXC Technology Company, Rackspace Inc., Capgemini, and Slalom LLC. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current AWS and managed hosting service offerings. For instance, in November 2017, Accenture plc. expanded its AWS capabilities with three new offerings including cloud native development, data centricity, and analytics on AWS, and applied intelligence on AWS through AABG (Accenture AWS Business Group). Additionally, in November 2017, Rackspace, an IT infrastructure services provider, completed the acquisition of New Jersey, U.S.-based Datapipe, a leading information technology company that engages in managed hosting and provides cloud computing services, globally.

Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the AWS Managed Services market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the AWS Managed Services market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

