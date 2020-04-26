The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
The report on the global High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market over the forecast period. The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market is projected to reach a market value and grow during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market
- Recent advancements in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market
High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
Competitive Dynamics
Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., SAS Institute, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Dell Inc., Cray Inc., Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ATOS SE, active in theglobal High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market have beenprofiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.Market revenue share (in terms of US$ Mn and %) has also been provided for players as profiled in the report.
Market Segmentation: Global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market
HPC & HPDA Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Server
- HPC Server
- HFDA Server
- Storage
- Server
- Software (Applications and platform)
- Services
- Network
- Cloud
HPC & HPDA Market, by Industry Application
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Energy &Utilities
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Professional Services
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Transport & Logistics
- Government
- Defense
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Others (Geo science, Weather)
In addition, the report provides analysis of the HPC & HPDA market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report addresses the following doubts related to the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market:
- Which company in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?
