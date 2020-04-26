The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Network Forensics Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A recent market study on the global Network Forensics market reveals that the global Network Forensics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Network Forensics market is discussed in the presented study.
The Network Forensics market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Network Forensics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Network Forensics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Network Forensics market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Network Forensics market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Network Forensics Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Network Forensics market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Network Forensics market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Network Forensics market
The presented report segregates the Network Forensics market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Network Forensics market.
Segmentation of the Network Forensics market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Network Forensics market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Network Forensics market report.
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the network forensics market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company's capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company's potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of network forensics market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2017. The global players profiled in the global Network Forensics market include Symantec Corporation, RSA Security, FireEye, Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Savvius, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Deployment Type
- On premise
- Cloud based
Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Network Forensics Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Government
- Education
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Network Forensics market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
