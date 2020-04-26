Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Field Service Management Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Field Service Management market. Hence, companies in the Field Service Management market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Field Service Management Market

The global Field Service Management market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Field Service Management market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Field Service Management market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the Field Service Management market:

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Field Service Management market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Field Service Management market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Field Service Management market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Field Service Management market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The competition landscape section in the report includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global field service management market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments with respect to the leading players.

Major players in the field service management market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd., Astea International Inc., Coresystems AG and IFS AB (Industrial and Financial Systems). Other prominent players in the field service management market are Microsoft Corporation, Praxedo, Retriever Communications Pty Ltd. and ServiceMax, Inc.

The Global Field Service Management Market is segmented as below:

Global Field Service Management Market, By Solution

Billing and Invoicing

Inventory Management

Mobile Field Execution

Reporting and Dashboards

Schedule and Dispatch

Tracking and Performance Management

Work Order Management

Global Field Service Management Market, By Service

Consulting

Implementation

Training and Support

Global Field Service Management Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Field Service Management Market, By User Type

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Global Field Service Management Market, By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Construction and Real Estate

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Field Service Management Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Field Service Management market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Field Service Management market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

