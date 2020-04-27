5G Infrastructure Market Technology Forecast by 2025: Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon

5G infrastructures are software and hardware resources of a network that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures 10 times more connectivity than wireless speeds, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency. This technology caters to other technologies such as autonomous vehicle, virtual reality, and smart infrastructures.

The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides lucrative opportunity for the 5G infrastructure market.5G technology in the healthcare industry vertical enables services such as remote patient monitoring, remote surgery, and others with the help of connected healthcare devices. For instance, in rural areas, it is not feasible for seasoned doctors located several miles away to reach the patients as it can be time-consuming. Although with the advent of telehealth and remote monitoring systems, patients can receive treatment from their homes. Doctors can recommend prescriptions and other information to patients with the help of video calls. This can save a significant amount of cost and time required in the conventional methods. In addition, with the use of 5G technology, transmission of large data files, communication in different languages, real-time remote monitoring, and others can provide lucrative growth opportunities for the 5G infrastructure market in the healthcare sector.

The Top key vendors in 5G Infrastructure Market include are AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon.

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections, and increase in demand for mobile broadband services. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G network and privacy & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The 5G infrastructure market is segmented into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, and fog computing. By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on application, it is fragmented into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

BY NETWORK TECHNOLOGY:

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

BY CHIPSET TYPE:

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

BY APPLICATION:

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Region wise performance of the 5G Infrastructure Market industry :

This report studies the global 5G Infrastructure Market status and forecast, categorizes the global 5G Infrastructure Market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Key points from TOC :

Chapter: 4: 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SMALL CELL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. MACRO CELL

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. RADIO ACCESS NETWORK (RAN)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY CHIPSET TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING & NETWORK FUNCTION VIRTUALIZATION

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. MOBILE EDGE COMPUTING

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. FOG COMPUTING

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continue..

This 5G Infrastructure Market report holds answers to some important questions like:

– What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2019 to 2025? What will be the share and the growth rate of the 5G Infrastructure Market during the forecast period?

– What are the future prospects for the 5G Infrastructure Market industry in the coming years?

– Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025?

– What are the future prospects of the 5G Infrastructure Market industry for the forecast period, 2019 to 2025?

– Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?

– Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?

– What is the present status of competitive development?

