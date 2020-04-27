Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Flooring Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2019 to 2023

The global Flooring market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Flooring market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Flooring market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, material, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flooring market by segmenting it in terms of product, material, and application. In terms of product, the flooring market can be classified into resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover. In terms of material, the flooring market can be segmented into ceramic tiles, carpers & rugs, vinyl sheet & tile, wood, laminate, ceramic tiles, stone, and others. In terms of application, the flooring market can be categorized into residential, non-residential, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for flooring in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the flooring market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global flooring market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in million square meters. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flooring market. Key players operating in the flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Boral Limited, and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. The other players include The Dixie Group, Toli Corporation, FORBO, Interface, Inc., Congoleum Carporation, Avant Flooring, James Hallstead Plc, Mannington Mills, Inc., J&J Flooring Group LLC and Gerflor.

Flooring Market, by Product (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-

2026)

Resilient

Non-resilient

Soft Cover

Flooring Market, by Material (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-

2026)

Carpets & Rugs

Wood Soft Wood Engineered Wood



Laminate

Vinyl Sheet & Tile Homogeneous Heterogeneous Luxury Vinyl Tile

Ceramic Tile

Stone

Others

Flooring Market, by Application (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

Residential

Non-residential

Others

Flooring Market, by Region (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Flooring market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flooring market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Flooring Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flooring market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flooring market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

