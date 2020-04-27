Alumina Trihydrate Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2017 – 2026

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market is accounted for $1.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for plastics from various end-user industries and increasing construction industrial activities are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, growing raw material and labor cost are restraining the market.

Alumina trihydrate is a white-colored, neutral, non-toxic, chemically inert, less abrasive powder-formed solid substance. It is also known as aluminum trihydroxide. It decomposes to aluminum oxide and water when heated at 180 C and therefore is used extensively as a flame retardant. It is usually derived from bauxite ore in different sizes and refined through the bayer process.

Based on application, flame retardant segment holds significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising regulations of flame retardant in plastics, building & construction, and other industries are driving the market growth. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising construction industry along with increasing investment in the infrastructure activities by the government.

Some of the key players profiled in the Alumina Trihydrate Market include Albemarle Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), Lkab Minerals AB, The R.J. Marshall Company, SCR – Sibelco NV, Alteo, Nabaltec AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco), Ecolab, Inc., Showa Denko K.K, Alfa Aesar, Akrochem Corporation and Alcoa Corporation.

Applications Covered:

– Filler

– Antacid

– Flame Retardant

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Building & Construction

– Pharmaceuticals

– Rubber

– Glass

– Plastics

– Paints & Coatings

– Adhesives & Sealants

– Ceramics

– Printing Inks

– Wires & Cables

– Paper & Pulp

– Electrical

