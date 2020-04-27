Aquaponics Market Technology,Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2019 & Key Players: Aquaponics Place LLC, AquaCalAutoPilot Inc., Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers

Aquaponics is a combination of aquaculture and hydroponics which is done to grow fish and plants together in one integrated system. The complete process of aquaponics comprises of three steps including waste production from fish, conversion of waste into fertilizers for plants through microbes and worms, and filtration of water through plants and then supply to fish.

Some of the prominent key players in the Aquaponics Market include Aonefarm, Lucky Clays Fresh, Aponic Ltd, Backyard Aquaponics, Nelson and Pade, Green Life Aquaponics, Pentair AES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, ECF Farm Systems, Urban Farmers, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place LLC, AquaCalAutoPilot Inc., Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers, and NutraPonics Canada Corporation.

Aquaponics is the system of irrigating plants and fish together in equally beneficial series. It is the maintainable form of agriculture which integrates conventional aquaculture and hydroponics leading to the development of fishes and plants composed in synergetic surroundings.

Depending on the geography, Europe is the regional market leader for aquaponics market due to the increasing demand for biological food along with technical revolutions are the factors driving the market growth. Funding by the European Union to promote adaptation of aquaponics method is also expected to substitute the market growth in the region.

Global Aquaponics Market Growth Drivers:

Aquaponics utilizes least aquatic space for husbandry of vegetables, which contributes highly towards its market traffic. This is an imperative facet for aquaponics salability as arable lands are shrinking owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. According to Nelson and Pade, a USA based company, aquaponics produces eight times more food per acre in 1/6th of the space required by traditional agriculture. Such economic and ecological aspects are forecast to stroke the market with abundant demand.

Nelson and Pade, one of most trusted entity and pioneer in the field of aquanomics, provides aquaponic systems, aquaponic systems part, water quality kits and monitoring systems. Apart from a range of products it also offers classes, seminars and aquaponics greenhouse tours. Such educational practices acts as a free marketing tool for the aquaponics market and divert potential traffic towards being market participants.

Global Aquaponics Market Trends:

The Aquaponics Source concentrates in the development of aquaponics culture. They farm floras, and faunas in a ‘recirculating ecosystem’ that promotes perpetual aquatic symbiosis with maximum profits and returns. In 2016, the company relocated from Longmont to Boulder in Colorado to exploit its production and distribution operational facilities. XX% of their revenue generates from E-commerce websites, implying the aquaponics market to be directly proportional to the blooming urban population. The Company has made a name for itself in the aquaponics market by also offering education in the similar domain to the general public. One of their most popular school systems is the 60 Gallon Mobile Aquaponics System which has settings to display on wheels for mobility, making public demonstrations easier.

Aquaponics Market Research Scope:

The base year of the study is 2017, with forecast done up to 2023. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the aquaponics market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of equipment in the Aquaponics Market, and their specific applications in different phases of industrial operations.

Market Analysis:

Food scarcity is a significant factor in boosting the popularity and demand for the aquaponics market globally. Focused market reports associated with the agriculture industry among others lately have been made available by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market is estimated to gain a significant market share owing to a highly positive CAGR rate in the forecast period.

The emerging economies around the world are the primary motivators in the growth of the aquaponics market. The scarcity of resources especially land resources is the boosting the development of the market at a breakthrough pace. The home food production application of the aquaponics is quickly gaining traction to increase the market size significantly. The organic food source in the aquaponics system is a critical factor contributing to the growth of the market in a significant way. Emerging trends for urban farming and organic food product will contribute to the development of the market in the forecast period.

