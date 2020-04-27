Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players Upto 2027

The artificial intelligence in the fashion market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 55.1 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1015.8 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 39.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Driving factors such as the accessibility of massive amounts of data from different data sources and real-time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of artificial intelligence in fashion market. Further, the advent of natural language programming (NLP) to the fashion industry is expected to facilitate significant growth opportunities for artificial intelligence in fashion market. NLP offers high-efficiency human experience and makes highly interactive chatbots.

Vendors have a huge opportunity to improve their services by implementing NLP to its solutions. In the fashion industry, and NLP has capabilities to offer great help to fashion and apparel websites by filtering the majority of customer’s issues and send it to different customers to clarify the issues. Business is taking efforts for better understanding and implementation of NLP. NLP’s are capable of handling the number of systems that work together to handle end-to-end interactions between machines and humans.

On the basis of offerings, artificial intelligence in fashion market is segmented into solutions and services. Cognitive computing and artificial intelligence are increasing agility for retailers. Significant investments are being made by some of the leading IT companies as well as fashion retailers. In 2018, the retail industry invested approximately US$3.4 billion, more than any other sector, in artificial intelligence for capabilities such as expert shopping advisors, automated customer-service agents, and omnichannel merchandising. Thus, substantial investments and ongoing contracts among leading IT companies and fashion brands to develop advance software are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in fashion market at a rapid pace. The solution segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

China dominated the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China is the biggest supplier of apparel to European countries. Some of the apparel companies are shifting their manufacturing units to Bangladesh and Vietnam due to lower labor costs. Pertaining to this factor, the country’s textile and apparel producers are struggling through an industrial restructuring.

ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Product Recommendation

Virtual Assistant

Product Search and Discovery

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Others

By End-User Industry

Apparel

Accessories

Cosmetics

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

