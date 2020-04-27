Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – HVDC Cables Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2028

A recent market study on the global HVDC Cables market reveals that the global HVDC Cables market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global HVDC Cables market is discussed in the presented study.
The HVDC Cables market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global HVDC Cables market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global HVDC Cables market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
Segmentation of the HVDC Cables market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the HVDC Cables market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the HVDC Cables market report.
segmented as follows:
HVDC Cables Market, by Type
- Mass Impregnated Cables
- Extruded Cables
- Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)
HVDC Cables Market, by Application
- Overhead Line
- Submarine
- Underground
HVDC Cables Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017
- Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly
- China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace
- Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.
- Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables
- The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology
