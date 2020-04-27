Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Technological Advancements, Innovative Trends, New Ideas and Progress Strategies by 2027 |

The Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market report gives a well-defined perspective of the market alongside the development rate and the future market prospect. Assist the report covers market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and challenge and risks which is extremely helpful from the business perspective.

The automated breach and attack simulation solutions are usually delivered as platforms or tools to automate security assessment by creating real-world attack scenarios. This technique exposes loopholes in the existing security infrastructure and facilitates data protection. Increasing use of data quality tools and advancements in technologies is encouraging the demand for automated breach and attack simulation solutions across the globe.

The “Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated breach and attack simulation market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, end user, and geography. The global automated breach and attack simulation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated breach and attack simulation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The automated breach and attack simulation market is anticipated to witness a massive growth in the forecast period on account of demand for prioritizing security investments coupled with the increasing need to manage compliances and regulations. Complexities in managing vulnerabilities from different sources is another factor which is expected to propel the market growth. On the other hand, as businesses are growing, manual testing is becoming increasingly complex. This factor is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the key market players in the forecast period.

The global automated breach and attack simulation market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and end user. Based on offering, the market is segmented as platform and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as configuration management, patch management, threat intelligence, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Enterprise & Datacenters and Managed Service Providers.

Leading Key Players:

AttackIQ, Inc.

Cymulate Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

FireMon, LLC

Qualys, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

SafeBreach Inc.

Skybox Security, Inc.

Threatcare

XM Cyber Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated breach and attack simulation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated breach and attack simulation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automated breach and attack simulation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automated breach and attack simulation market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automated breach and attack simulation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automated breach and attack simulation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automated breach and attack simulation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automated breach and attack simulation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automated breach and attack simulation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

