AUTONOMOUS AIRCRAFT MARKET 2020 BOOSTED BY RISING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE AEROVIRONMENT, INC., AIRBUS S.A.S., BAE SYSTEMS PLC

The Autonomous Aircraft Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Autonomous Aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The demand for autonomous aircraft is increasingly gaining traction with the rising shortage of pilots in the aviation industry. The growth of artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing the development of autonomous vehicles and aircraft. Smart drones and increasingly autonomous systems are the emerging trends in the aerospace and defense sector. Major market players are observed to focus on the research and development initiatives during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems plc, Boeing Co, Elbit Systems Ltd, Embraer S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB

The robust growth of the autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence and technological developments in the field of autonomy. These aircraft offer reduced human errors and increased operational efficiency. These factors are further likely to propel the market growth. However, public acceptance is a hurdle in the growth of the autonomous aircraft market owing to safety during emergencies. Nevertheless, on-demand availability and reduced emissions are some key factors that create lucrative growth prospects for the players involved in the autonomous aircraft market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Autonomous Aircraft industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global autonomous aircraft market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, intelligent servos, flight management computers, air data inertial reference units (ADIRU), and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as fully autonomous and increasingly autonomous (IA). The market on the basis of the application is classified as cargo & delivery aircraft, passenger air vehicle, commercial aircraft, personal air vehicle, combat aircraft, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Autonomous Aircraft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Autonomous Aircraft market in these regions

