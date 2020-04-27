BIG BOOM IN ARMORED VEHICLES MARKET 2027 | BAE SYSTEMS PLC, CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V., GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

The Armored Vehicles Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Armored Vehicles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Armored vehicles are armed combat vehicles protected by armor, which combine operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities. These vehicles can be wheeled or tracked. The rising adoption of crewless combat ground vehicles by defense sectors in different countries is expected to bolster the demand for armored vehicles in the future.

Top Key Players:-BAE Systems PLC, CNH Industrial N.V., General Dynamics Corporation, IMI Systems Ltd., Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Oshkosh Corporation, Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Textron Systems Corporation

The growth of the armored vehicles market is attributed to driving factors such as robust demand for these vehicles in developing countries due to increased defense budgets. Also, asymmetric warfare across the globe is further expected to augment the market growth. However, the absence of major original equipment manufacturers in some regions may hinder market growth. On the other hand, military modernization programs are likely to showcase significant opportunities for the players operating in the armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Armored Vehicles industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global armored vehicles market is segmented on the basis of type, mobility, and component. Based on type, the market is segmented as combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. On the basis of the mobility, the market is segmented as wheeled and tracked. The market on the basis of the component is classified as navigation systems, armaments, drive systems, engines, power systems, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Armored Vehicles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Armored Vehicles market in these regions

