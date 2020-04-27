Blood Transfusion Market: Year 2020-2025 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like Angiplast, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Blood transfusion is a process of transferring blood from one person (the donor) into another person (the recipient). Blood transfusion is done to save life by replacing blood cells or blood lost during surgery or due to a serious injury. Transfusion of blood is safe method but requires advanced planning & techniques and not all patients are eligible for it. It is a safe, common process in which blood is given to you through an intravenous (IV) line in one of your blood vessels.

The blood transfusion market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing rising demand for blood & blood components transfusions and increasing number of transfusions among patients with conditions such as, aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukemia. Furthermore, rise in number of chronic diseases cases that require blood transfusion are expected to create the demand for blood transfusion equipment, kits & reagents. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry and rise in number of blood banks & blood centers worldwide are anticipated to offer significant opportunities to the growth of blood transfusion market during the forecast period.

The global blood transfusion market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The market by product can be segmented as, kits & reagents and instruments. Based on application, the blood transfusion market is segmented as, blood grouping and disease screening. The segment of disease screening is further classified into, molecular disease screening and serological disease screening. Based on end user, the blood transfusion market is classified as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the blood transfusion market including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blood transfusion market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall blood transfusion market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blood transfusion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Angiplast, Hologic Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Immucor, Inc., BD, Quotient and B. Braun Melsungen AG

The “Global Blood Transfusion Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blood transfusion devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global blood transfusion market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global blood transfusion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

