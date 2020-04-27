Blue Biotechnology Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027 | Leading Players are Marinova, New England Biolabs., Nurture Aqua Technology, PML Applications

Blue biotechnology refers to the use of marine bio-resources as the source of biological applications. Blue biotechnology is used in various applications such as preservation of marine species, restoration of the aquatic wildlife in its original habitat. This field is also used to develop new medicines as well as conduct genetic study of plants. The increase in commercial applications of blue biotechnology has witnessed growth during the recent years, due to the adaptive nature of marine resources.

The blue biotechnology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising awareness regarding the use of synthetic medicines and growing use of algae to produce drugs. In addition, the increasing in R&D investments made by government bodies as well as private entities for drug discovery is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global blue biotechnology market is segmented on the basis product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, biopolymers, bulk chemicals, enzymes, pharma products, and other products. The blue biotechnology market is categorized based on application such as, bio-engineering, drug discovery, genomics, vaccine development, and other applications. Similarly, based on end user, the market is categorized such as, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, research institutes & laboratories, and other end users.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Aker BioMarine AS, GeoMarine Biotechnologies, GlycoMar, Marinova Pty Ltd, New England Biolabs., Nurture Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd., PML Applications Ltd, Sanosil Biotech, Sea Run Holdings, Inc., Shell

Scope of the report:

The “Global Blue Biotechnology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blue biotechnology market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global blue biotechnology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blue biotechnology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Most important Products of Blue Biotechnology covered in this report are:

Biopolymers

Bulk Chemicals

Enzymes

Pharma Products

Other Products

Most important Application of Blue Biotechnology covered in this report are:

Bio-Engineering

Drug Discovery

Genomics

Vaccine Development

and Other Applications

Key points from Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

