Cephalosporin Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% By 2023 and Top Players Allergan, Lupin, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck

The global cephalosporin market is estimated to reach $1,99,754 million by 2023 from $77,764 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023.Cephalosporin is a group of semisynthetic, broad-spectrum antibiotics, which is majorly used to treat bacterial infections. It resembles penicillin and hence is used as an alternative for patients who are allergic to penicillin. It is used in the treatment of a variety of clinical conditions, including pneumonia, skin infections, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis, otitis media, and gonorrhea.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the cephalosporin market include increase in R&D activities to develop highly efficient & safe drugs; upsurge in use of combination therapies; and rise in incidence of pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea. Moreover, increased approvals of drugs and growth in awareness about various infections & antibiotic resistance propel the market growth. However, side effects associated with cephalosporin and development of drug-resistant bacterial strains impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in mergers and acquisition among key vendors and development of combination therapies in untapped market are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market growth.

The global cephalosporin market is segmented on the basis of generation, type, route of drug administration, application, and region. Based on generation, the market is divided into first-generation cephalosporin, second-generation cephalosporin, third-generation cephalosporin, fourth-generation cephalosporin, and fifth-generation cephalosporin. By type, it is bifurcated into branded and generics.

Depending on route of drug administration, it is classified into injection and oral. The applications covered in the study include respiratory tract infection, skin infection, ear infection, urinary tract infection, sexually transmitted infection, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

