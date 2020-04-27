Coronary Stents Market 2020: Reflect Impressive Expansion With Microport Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Vascular Concepts Limited

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Coronary Stents market globally. This report on ‘Coronary Stents market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The Coronary Stents market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach US$ 13.88 Bn by 2025

Coronary stents are narrow expandable tubes, which are used to treat coronary diseases such as, artery blockage. These stents are used to perform angioplasty to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary artery disease. Coronary stents are usually made up of metal mesh, which acts against corrosion and helps to prevent the artery from recoiling or blocking again.

The major players operating in the market of coronary stents market include Microport Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Vascular Concepts Limited, Biotronik SE & Co. Kg, Stentys SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Translumina GmbH, and Terumo Corporation.

MARKET SCOPE

The coronary stents market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for coronary stents is estimated to reach US$ 13,879.0 Mn by 2025. The market for coronary stents has been witnessing a healthy growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. The coronary stents market is subject to strict and mandated regulatory policies. The companies operating in the market follow stringent regulations of the manufacturing guidelines. In addition, these manufacturing companies are focusing to invest in R&D to develop advanced products for end users such as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and the cardiac centers, among others.

Market segmentation:

Coronary Stents Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Biodegradable Stents, Bare Metal Stents & Drug Eluting Stents); Absorption Rate (Slow Absorption Rate & Fast Absorption Rate); by Material (Nitinol, Polymer, Nickel, Gold, Tantalum, Stainless Steel); & End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals and Cardiac Centers)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

