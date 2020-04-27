COVID-19 impact: Printed And Flexible Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

COVID-19 Impact on Printed And Flexible Sensors Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Printed And Flexible Sensors market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Printed And Flexible Sensors market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

competitive landscape is mapped using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The printed and flexible sensors market research report will help raw material suppliers, fabricators, and manufacturers to assess the risks and monetize opportunities.

Overview of the printed and flexible sensors market

In revenue terms, the global printed and flexible sensors market will likely be worth USD 7.51 billion by 2020. The market stood at USD 6.28 billion in 2013, which means that the CAGR of this market will be 2.5% from 2014 to 2020.

A number of printed electronics today use printed and flexible sensors as one of their key components. Technologies used for the production of sensors have made rapid progress, and the cost of manufacturing printed and flexible sensors has seen a dip. In the coming years as well, the prices of flexible and printed sensors will continue to drop. While this will translate into slow growth in revenue terms, it will by no means undermine the volume growth of this market.

What are the factors that will aid the growth of the printed and flexible sensors market? For one, it is their effective role as a substitute for traditional silicon-based sensors. Silicon sensors have conventionally been bulky, thus increasing the size of electronic devices in which they are used. A bulky sensor solution is not easily portable and may not be easy to use in the military, healthcare, and other sectors.

But printed and flexible sensors on the other hand, address these shortcomings of silicon-based sensors effectively, given their light weight, small size, and flexible physical properties. They are a ready replacement for the traditionally-used sensors in the healthcare, consumer durables, automotive, and other applications.

Market shares within the printed flexible sensors market

Currently, mature markets such as that of piezoresistive and biosensors occupy the largest shares within the global printed and flexible sensors market. But this scenario could soon change with the emergence of hybrid CMOS sensors and photodetectors. Their rise in this market will largely dictated by a growing demand for high-quality imaging services and technological developments pertaining to flexible and printed sensor technology. What works in the favor of this market is that it is yet to reach its full commercial potential. A number of countries have launched programs to fund initiatives and innovation in the printed and flexible sensors market, which is attracting new investors.

This market study has been designed to help the following market entities: raw material manufacturers and suppliers, fabricators, manufacturers, and distributors.

By type, the global printed and flexible sensors market can be segmented as: capacitive sensors, piezoelectric sensors, biosensors, piezoresistive sensors, printed digital x-ray sensors, hybrid CMOS sensors, photodetectors, gas sensors, and temperature sensors.

Geographies analyzed under this research report:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

