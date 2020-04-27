COVID-19: Potential impact on 3D Imaging Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026

A recent market study on the global 3D Imaging market reveals that the global 3D Imaging market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 3D Imaging market is discussed in the presented study.

The 3D Imaging market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global 3D Imaging market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global 3D Imaging market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the 3D Imaging market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the 3D Imaging market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the 3D Imaging Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global 3D Imaging market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the 3D Imaging market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the 3D Imaging market

The presented report segregates the 3D Imaging market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the 3D Imaging market.

Segmentation of the 3D Imaging market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the 3D Imaging market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the 3D Imaging market report.

Some of the major players in the market are: Infineon Technologies (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc.(U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Stemmer Imaging Ltd. (Germany) and Zebra Imaging Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The global 3D imaging market has been segmented into:

Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Products

3D Cameras Time of Flight Stereo Vision Structured Light

Sonography Sonars Ultrasound

Smartphones

Others

Global 3D Imaging Market, by 3D Image Sensors

CMOS sensors

CCD sensors

Global 3D Imaging Market, by Application

3D Modeling

3D Scanning

Layout and Animation

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Industry:

Entertainment

Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Industrial application

Security and surveillance

Others

Global 3D Imaging Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

