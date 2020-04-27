COVID-19: Potential impact on Keyword Market Projected to be Resilient During 2019 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Siloxane Market

A recent market research report on the Siloxane market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Siloxane market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Siloxane market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Siloxane market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Siloxane

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Siloxane market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Siloxane in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Siloxane Market

The presented report dissects the Siloxane market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

An Unbalanced Demand and Supply Straining the Global Siloxane Market

Restrictions in the supply of siloxane has put pressure in the market leading to higher costs, thereby causing problems for stable suppliers of siloxane. The shortage has begun to become more apparent in the last year, as siloxane facilities worldwide have fallen behind in the required demand. Siloxane consumer prices have been rising across the industry since last year, with Wacker A.G., Elkem Silicones and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. raising prices for some of the products. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and Sun Chemical Corp. have so far reported price increases in 2018. The aforementioned reasons of price increase are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold More than 50% of the Global Market Share Owing to Its Strong Chemical and Industrial Chains

On the basis of region, the global siloxane market is projected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. Siloxane lubricants are commonly in use in the automotive and metal processing industries, while automotive production and use are dominated by developing countries such as India and China. Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest market share surveyed, primarily by countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. China dominated the Asia-Pacific segment due to its large manufacturing base of medical devices, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, electronics, etc. Growth in various end-use industries and continuous investment and support from regional governments is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market segment during the forecast period. The market for siloxane lubricants is therefore expected to be driven by the APAC area. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to show modest market growth over the forecast period.

Consolidated Market Structure with Supply Fluctuation Dynamics

The global market for siloxane is one of the most competitive and consolidated markets as a limited number of manufacturers operate with a significant market share around the globe. The root of the problem has been a market that has witnessed rising fortunes for several years, with product supplies being limited and demand increasing. Some of the key developments in the global siloxane market are:

In 2018, the Dow Chemical Company announced a new strategy for high returns, and low capital intensity investment in its upstream and downstream siloxane franchise. According to the investment plan, the company looks forward to setting up a functional siloxane polymer plant in Kentucky, USA, to accelerate siloxane production.

In 2018, Wacker Chemie, the second largest manufacturer of siloxane, undertook a feasibility study to increase production in Germany by combining the capacity of 250,000 metric tons in Burghausen and Nuenchritz.

Some siloxane product manufacturers are of the opinion that most of the deficiencies can be traced back to the crucial raw material siloxane, with a handful of the major suppliers investing in adding resources to this critical building block in the last decade.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Siloxane market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Siloxane market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Siloxane market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

