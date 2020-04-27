COVID-19: Potential impact on Textile Floorings Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2073

The global Textile Floorings market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Textile Floorings market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Textile Floorings market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Textile Floorings across various industries.

The Textile Floorings market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The report on the Textile Floorings market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Textile Floorings market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Textile Floorings market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Balta Group

Beaulieu International Group N.V

Forbo Holding AG

J+J Flooring Group

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett SA

Vorwerk and Co. KG

Interface, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Synthetic Textiles

Animal Textiles

Plant Textiles

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

