COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Keyword Market : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2018 to 2028

Competition Landscape

GW Pharmaceuticals has announced its plan of epidiolex (CBD or cannabidiol) development program in 2018, to combat infantile spasms, which according to the company is the fourth largest target indication for its program of epidiolex orphan pediatric epilepsy development.

Molecular Science Corporation and Canopy Growth entered into a strategic collaboration in 2018, to pioneer standardized testing methods for analyzing and enhancing the efficacy of cannabis testing, its safety awareness and product knowledge.

Aphria Incorporation has signed an exclusive agreement with Colcanna SAS for extending its medical cannabis sales in Columbia. Aphria eyes to leverage the large distribution footprint of Colcanna SAS to market its MMJ products in Columbia.

Key players operating in the controlled substances market, as identified in the report, include CANNABIS SATIVA, INC., The Peace Naturals Project, Canopy Growth Corporation, GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, SAFC/Cerilliant, Noramco, Inc., Johnson Matthey, Siegfried AG, AMRI, Cayman Chemical, Consort Medical, Patheon, and Cambrex.

Additional Insights

Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances – A Key Trend

Electronic prescribing of controlled drugs, which emerged as a key trend in the past decade focusing on adoption and utility, has witnessed a paradigm shift toward quality- and optimization-based developments in the past few years. This has further led to an increased efficiency of processes associated with physicians, such as reduced follow-up times for detecting errors owing to time saved from procuring them electronically. Encouraging access to electronic health records for the same has further resulted in timely product validation and verification prior to procurement. As of 2018, nearly 22 states in the US have current or impending legislations for electronic prescribing of controlled substances.

New Laws Implemented on Opioids

The Opioid Reduction Act was implemented by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, setting limitations on the opioid prescriptions, and enabling patients to place directives in their medical files apropos of advanced treatment that involve opioid medications. Additionally, the legislation enables patients top opt out of treatment with opioids in advance, via filling the form of Voluntary Opioid Advanced Directive. This initiative to reduce the use of opioids, particularly for beginners, is a huge step taken toward turning the tap off in opioid crisis, while preventing new patients from getting addicted to these drugs.

