Die Casting Machines Market Projected to Reach $4,978.7 million by 2026 with CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026

The global die casting machines market size was valued at $3,633.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,978.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

A die casting machine is involved in the metal casting process. The process is characterized by forcing alloy or metal in molten state under high pressure in a mold cavity. Die castings are manufactured from metals, such as lead, zinc, magnesium, aluminum, copper, and tin-based alloys. Depending on the type of metal or alloy being cast, a cold or hot chamber machine is used. Die casting machinery is used in various end-user sectors, which include automotive, marine, aerospace, and defense.

Rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles drives the market growth. In addition, rise in manufacturing machinery industries, and surge in investments in the construction industry boost the demand for die casting machines. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, there are several enhancements to the conventional high-pressure die casting processes, which have been developed in recent years. Such factors are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global die casting machines market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user, and region. By type, it is divided into cold chamber die-casting machine, hot chamber die-casting machine, and gravity die-casting machine. By material, it is divided into aluminum, zinc, magnesium, and others. By end-user, it is segmented into transportation, mechanical & manufacturing equipment, building & construction, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions and product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Agrati – AEE Srl, B?hler AG, Dynacast, Idra srl, Italpresse Gauss, Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd., UBE, and Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

GLOBAL DIE CASTING MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Cold chamber die-casting machine

– Hot chamber die-casting machine

– Gravity die-casting machine

BY MATERIAL

– Aluminum

– Zinc

– Magnesium

– Others

BY END-USER

– Transportation

– Mechanical & Manufacturing Equipment

– Building & Construction

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

– Europe

Germany

France

Italy

– Russia

Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Agrati – AEE Srl

– B?hler AG

– Dynacast

– Idra srl

– Italpresse Gauss

– Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG

– Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

– Toyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd.

– UBE

– Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

