E-SCRAP RECYCLING MARKET PROJECTED TO REGISTER CAGR TO 2027 -DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD, ECORECO LTD., ELECTRONIC RECYCLERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

The E-Scrap Recycling Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Scrap Recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The high penetration of electronic goods and appliances in the consumer sector has created the need for the efficient disposal of these devices post usage. The strict regulations concerning safe disposable and favorable policies for e-scrap recycling management are some factors contributing to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. Additionally, developed countries often ship their e-waste to the developing countries providing employment opportunities to its people.

Top Key Players:-DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Ecoreco Ltd., Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Sims Metal Management Limited, Stena Metall AB, Tetronics Limited, Umicore

The e-scrap recycling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for regulated waste disposal systems. Increasing penetration of electronic devices is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of recycling may hamper the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing initiatives by electronics manufacturers for sustainable development create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the E-Scrap Recycling industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented on the basis of product type and processed material. Based on product type, the market is segmented as IT and telecom equipment, small household appliances, large white goods, and others. On the basis of the processed material, the market is segmented as metal, glass, plastic, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-Scrap Recycling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-Scrap Recycling market in these regions

