Elastic Stockings Market Over Upcoming Period with Focusing on Major Vendors Salzmann-Group, Sigvaris, BSN Medical, Juzo, Medi

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Elastic Stockings market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Elastic Stockings market segments and regions.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Medtronic(Covidien)

Salzmann-Group

Sigvaris

BSN Medical

Juzo

Medi

Thuasne Corporate

3M

Pretty Legs Hosiery

Bauerfeind AG

Maizi

Okamoto Corporation

TOKO

Paul Hartmann

Gloria Med

Belsana Medical

MD

Zhende Medical Group

Cizeta Medicali

Zhejiang Sameri

According to this study, over the next five years the Elastic Stockings market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1836.9 million by 2025, from $ 1425.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Elastic Stockings business

Segmentation by product type

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Segmentation by application

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

