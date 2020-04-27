Emergency Stretcher Market Set for Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2025 Ferno, Sidhil, Byron, Hebei Pukang Medical, GIVAS

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Emergency Stretcher market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Emergency Stretcher market segments and regions.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Ferno

Sidhil

Byron

Hebei Pukang Medical

GIVAS

ZhangJiaGang RongChang Machinery Manufacture

MeBer

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med

Stryker

Junkin Safety

Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments

BE SAFE

Pelican Manufacturing

BESCO

PVS SpA

According to this study, over the next five years the Emergency Stretcher market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2022 million by 2025, from $ 1625.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Emergency Stretcher business

Segmentation by product type

Wheeled Stretcher (Except Ambulance Stretcher)

Folding & Basket Stretcher

Ambulance Stretcher

Others

Segmentation by application

Community First Aid

Hospitals

Others

