Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Accellion, Box, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, Egnyte, SugarSync

The global enterprise file sharing and synchronization market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 1,622.2 Mn in 2016 to US$ 10,586.5 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.2% between 2016 and 2025.

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The report is a direct window to the Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market as it consists what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.

Currently, almost 61% of the EFSS deployments are on cloud. Cloud models are most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. Larger organizations also prefer cloud deployment models for their mission critical data. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of cloud deployment model more attractive among the organizations. Hence, cloud deployment model is expected to drive the growth of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market in the forecast period.

Concerns regarding the privacy and security of data have been the biggest challenging factor for the growth of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market globally. Companies with mission critical data have preferred the traditional on-premise file sharing systems to manage their data. Enhanced data protection for such mission critical and sensitive data would be a differentiating factor for EFSS vendors. The hybrid and private cloud deployment models have emerged to fulfill such needs of organizations. This differentiation would serve as a huge opportunity for large organizations to adopt EFSS solutions and further strengthen the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.

Company Profiles

Accellion

Box

Citrix Systems

Dropbox

Egnyte

Google

Microsoft Corporation

SugarSync

Syncplicity LLC

VMware

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global enterprise file sharing and synchronization market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in enterprise file sharing and synchronization market landscape are listed below-

2016: Accellion, Inc. introduced certified solutions for the Microsoft Azure marketplace in its EFSS product, kiteworks. This will add features such as high security and availability of Azure, scalability and enhanced deployment and management.

2016: Accellion, Inc. announced that it has joined Microsoft’s CSPP. The alliance will enable the company to provide productivity features in kiteworks.

2016: Box, Inc. and Google, Inc. to collaborate on various initiatives to transform work in the cloud. This includes new integrations between Box, Google Springboard and Google Docs for delivering enhanced experience for collaborating and working on content in the cloud.

Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization- Market Segmentation

By Application

Enterprise Content Management Systems

Enterprise Storage and Backup

Enterprise Document Collaboration

Enterprise Mobility

Others

By Services

Professional Services

Integration Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud Deployment

On-premise Deployment

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Financial Services & Insurance

Telecommunication & IT

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail

Industrial Goods & Automotive

Others

