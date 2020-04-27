Flight Tracking System Market to Grow at 5+% CAGR to Reach US$ 549.7 Mn by 2027 Led by Honeywell International, Aireon, Rockwell Collins, Garmin International, Flyht Aerospace Solutions

The Industry report for “Global Flight Tracking System Market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

The global flight tracking system market accounted to US$ 342.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 549.7 Mn by 2027.

On the rare occasions when accidents occur, rescuing survivors has the highest priority, followed by the recovery of casualties, the wreckage and the flight recorders. Analysis of data from these recorders is very important in supporting accident investigation which may, through identification of the cause of the accident, contribute towards enhancing safety. To achieve this intent, an effective and globally consistent approach to improving the alerting of search and rescue services is essential.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- Honeywell International Inc., Aireon LLC, Rockwell Collins, Garmin International Inc., Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Spider Tracks Limited, Sky Trac Systems Ltd., and Blue Sky Network, among others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Flight Tracking System Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Flight Tracking System Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Flight Tracking System Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Worldwide Flight Tracking System Market 2027 research report conveys industry business patterns and the undertaking information, tolerating one to grasp clients and the stock driving gainfulness and yield development. The report highlights information on improvements and Global Flight Tracking System Market trends, drivers, revenue and furthermore available. The market report pulls in the most peculiar bits of knowledge of this business additionally makes Flight Tracking System forecast that is important out there. It accompanies estimations concerning the Flight Tracking System advancement, subordinate and draws in the distinguishing proof of their industry status.

The global aerospace and defense industry in 2018 had recuperated and experienced a noteworthy year in terms of strengthening passenger travel demand, and rising worldwide military expenditures. For the coming years the industry is expected to continue to experience the growth trajectory led by commercial aerospace production and robust defense spending. For the commercial sector the all-time high aircraft order backlog owing to the increasing demand for fuel efficient, and next generation aircrafts is anticipate to rise with surge in oil prices. With the aircraft backlog at its peak, manufacturers are expected to ramp up production rates, hence, driving growth in the sector. However, manufacturers could experience supply chain interruptions as some suppliers may struggle to increase production to keep up with the growing backlog. In the defense sector, heightened global tensions and geopolitical risks, recovery in the US defense budget, and higher defense spending by other major regional powers such as China, India, and Japan are expected to drive global defense sector growth in 2019 and beyond.

The report segments the global flight tracking system market as follows:

Global Flight Tracking System Market – By System

Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B)

Future Air Navigation System (FANS)

Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS)

Portable Flight Tracking System (PFTS)

Global Flight Tracking System Market – By End-User

Commercial

Military

Until now the FAA and DoD have been more focused upon equipping the military aircrafts with the ADS-B Out technology, whereas the GAO continues to raise concerns regarding the mitigation of security risks. This uncertainty with respect to the technology in the military has created a challenging situation for the companies catering to military fields. However as the January 2021 amendment affirms its implementation the demand for Flight Tracking systems is likely to continue its trajectory in during the forecast period.

Flight Tracking System Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

